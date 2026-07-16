Two killed in Bayou Sorrel wreck

BAYOU SORREL - Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said two people died in a wreck this morning in the Bayou Sorrel area.

Stassi said the wreck happened shortly after 10 a.m. on Highway 75 at Stampley Drive. The sheriff later identified the people killed in the crash as James Henson, Jr. and Cynthia Lewis.

Only one vehicle was involved in the wreck after the driver of the car overcorrected and hit a pole.

Excessive speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to the sheriff.