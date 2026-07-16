77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two killed in Bayou Sorrel wreck

1 decade 9 months 3 days ago Monday, October 12 2015 Oct 12, 2015 October 12, 2015 1:12 PM October 12, 2015 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Russell Jones

BAYOU SORREL - Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said two people died in a wreck this morning in the Bayou Sorrel area.

Stassi said the wreck happened shortly after 10 a.m. on Highway 75 at Stampley Drive. The sheriff later identified the people killed in the crash as James Henson, Jr. and Cynthia Lewis.

Only one vehicle was involved in the wreck after the driver of the car overcorrected and hit a pole.

Trending News

Excessive speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to the sheriff.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days