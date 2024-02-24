75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Two killed after two-vehicle crash in Port Allen Saturday morning

Saturday, February 24 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN - Two people died after a two-vehicle crash on US 190 at South Winterville Road in Port Allen around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to police, David Rideaux, 35, and Dwight Pelican Sr., 34, of Opelousas, died after Rideaux's 2012 Buick Lacrosse struck the back of a 2018 Volvo concrete truck that turned from South Winterville Road onto US 190.

Rideaux and the front seat passenger in the Buick, Pelican Sr., were unrestrained at the time of the crash. Both suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

