Wilkinson County School District under state control entering new school year

WOODVILLE, Miss. - The Wilkinson County School District is heading into a new school year under state control after Mississippi's Department of Education classified it as a district of transformation.

Two straight "F" ratings triggered the classification, which gives the state authority over the district.

John Ferrell, chief deputy of the Office of School and District Transformation with the Mississippi Department of Education, said the state's involvement goes beyond oversight.

"That also means with that also comes support from MDE in the form of literacy coaches, math coaches, leadership coaches to go into the district and work with the superintendent on giving those supports where they need," Ferrell said.

Parents say the last few years have been difficult, pointing to a lack of focus and leadership across the district.

One parent said she hopes the changes are real and lasting.

"Hoping that they keep it open, get more teachers in, certified teachers, bringing more, as I say, activities is different things to motivate the kids to like, you know, kind of accomplish and, you know, push forward into making the school successful," the parent said.

Interim Superintendent Walter Atkins says rebuilding trust with the community is now one of the district's top priorities.

"One thing I have to realize, this district has to win back the trust of the citizens, the parents in this community," Atkins said. "So we're focusing on community engagement."

Atkins says parents will begin to see changes immediately, with schools focused on both academic achievement and on preparing students for life after graduation.

"We've already done town hall meetings, creating a system, making sure that our administrators are on the same page, they're talking the same talk, and then that simply transcends down into the classrooms," Atkins said.

"And we want to make sure that that system is collectively working together; the expectation for everyone is the same," he said.

According to the Mississippi Department of Education, the district must earn a C rating or higher before the state returns control to local officials.

The first day of school is Aug. 3.