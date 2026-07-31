83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge Fire crews put out early morning balcony fire at apartment complex off Jefferson Highway

1 hour 41 minutes 11 seconds ago Friday, July 31 2026 Jul 31, 2026 July 31, 2026 6:13 AM July 31, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Fire crews are investigating after an early Friday morning apartment fire off Jefferson Highway.

The fire broke out on the balcony of a second- and third-floor unit of the Millennium Apartments around 3:30 a.m. y the time a WBRZ news crew arrived at 5 a.m., the Baton Rouge Fire Department had already contained the blaze. 

Investigators are working to determine how the fire started. 

No injuries were reported, officials added.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days