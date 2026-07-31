Baton Rouge Fire crews put out early morning balcony fire at apartment complex off Jefferson Highway

BATON ROUGE — Fire crews are investigating after an early Friday morning apartment fire off Jefferson Highway.

The fire broke out on the balcony of a second- and third-floor unit of the Millennium Apartments around 3:30 a.m. y the time a WBRZ news crew arrived at 5 a.m., the Baton Rouge Fire Department had already contained the blaze.

Investigators are working to determine how the fire started.

No injuries were reported, officials added.