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Baton Rouge Fire crews put out early morning balcony fire at apartment complex off Jefferson Highway
BATON ROUGE — Fire crews are investigating after an early Friday morning apartment fire off Jefferson Highway.
The fire broke out on the balcony of a second- and third-floor unit of the Millennium Apartments around 3:30 a.m. y the time a WBRZ news crew arrived at 5 a.m., the Baton Rouge Fire Department had already contained the blaze.
Investigators are working to determine how the fire started.
No injuries were reported, officials added.
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