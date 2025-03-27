75°
Two juveniles shot while leaving driveway early Thursday morning

Thursday, March 27 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

GONZALES - Two juveniles were shot while leaving their driveway early Thursday morning in Ascension Parish. 

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 7:00 a.m. on Prairie South Road Off J.D. Broussard Road in Gonzales.

The two juveniles, who were not identified, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

There was no word on a suspect's identity or possible motive, but deputies said they have identified a person of interest in the investigation and that they believe everyone involved to be acquainted with one another. 

