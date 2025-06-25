Latest Weather Blog
Two Iranian-born LSU students arrested by ICE
BATON ROUGE - Two Iranian-born LSU students were arrested this week by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement at their off-campus apartment in Baton Rouge, the university has confirmed.
LSU spokesman Todd Woodward said the two students are married but could not confirm additional details.
An anonymous tip to the Illuminator identified the two persons arrested by name and said they were arrested at their apartment. Both are Ph.D. students at LSU in mechanical engineering.
The Illuminator confirmed on ICE’s online detainee database that Pouria Pourhosseinhendabad was in custody. The website did not list where he was being held.
The Illuminator is withholding the name of Pourhosseinhendabad’s wife until her status can be confirmed.
Their apparent arrests come after President Donald Trump authorized the U.S. military to bomb Iranian nuclear facilities last weekend. ICE has reported multiple arrests of Iranian nationals in the U.S. since then.
ICE has not responded to a request for comment for this report.
This is a developing story
