Two inmates found dead at Angola, review underway

ANGOLA – State investigators are currently reviewing the Louisiana State Penitentiary after two inmates were found hanging in their cells Saturday morning.

According to the Department of Public Safety and Corrections, prison staff found 49-year-old Calvin Craddock hanging in his cell around 5:33 a.m. Saturday. Craddock was serving a life sentence for aggravated rape in St. Tammany Parish. He was assigned to LSP since 2006.

Hours later, staff found a second inmate, 36-year-old Terrance Carter, hanging in his cell at 10:20 a.m. Carter was sentenced to death for first-degree murder in Red River Parish. The Department of Corrections says Carter was recently moved to the Camp J Management Program off of Death Row for “a recent serious rule infraction.”

Investigators say both hangings appear to be suicides. Both deaths were discovered at the Camp J housing area but do not appear to be related.

State officials say a routine review is underway but preliminary information suggests all protocols were followed.