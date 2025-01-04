57°
Two injured with second-degree burns after a heater blew up in a Plaquemine home

Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

PLAQUEMINE — Two people were brought to the hospital Saturday evening after a heater blew up in the front bedroom of a Plaquemine home on La. 1.

An Acadian Ambulance Service spokesperson said that the two people were transported with second-degree burns and inhalation damage. 

Police and firefighters also responded to the scene.

