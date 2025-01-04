57°
Latest Weather Blog
Two injured with second-degree burns after a heater blew up in a Plaquemine home
PLAQUEMINE — Two people were brought to the hospital Saturday evening after a heater blew up in the front bedroom of a Plaquemine home on La. 1.
An Acadian Ambulance Service spokesperson said that the two people were transported with second-degree burns and inhalation damage.
Trending News
Police and firefighters also responded to the scene.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Broccoli sold at Walmart voluntarily recalled over listeria concerns
-
2une In Previews: Back 2 School Cuts with the BR Barber Collective
-
10 people are wounded in a shooting outside a New York City...
-
LSU readies for a surging Baylor football team
-
A plane crashes and bursts into flames while landing in South Korea,...
Sports Video
-
LSU gymnastics defeats Iowa State 197.300-194.100 in season opener
-
LSU women's basketball opens SEC play with a dominant win over Arkansas,...
-
U-High hosts five other teams for the Wayde Sims Foundation Invitational
-
LSU readies for a surging Baylor football team
-
LSU men's basketball improves to 11-2