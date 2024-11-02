74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Two injured in shooting on North Foster Drive and Jackson Avenue

Saturday, November 02 2024
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Two people were injured in a shooting on North Foster Drive and Jackson Avenue Saturday evening, according to officials.

Emergency officials say the two people were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No other information is available.

