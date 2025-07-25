78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Two injured in shooting at Renaissance Gateway Apartments on North Ardenwood Drive

Friday, July 25 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting at a North Ardenwood Drive apartment complex Friday afternoon, officials confirmed.

The shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. around the Renaissance Gateway Apartments. Police officials confirmed the shooting is under investigation.

Video from the scene showed a crashed vehicle as well as someone being detained. 

Both victims are reportedly in stable condition. No other information was immediately available.

