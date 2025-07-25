78°
Latest Weather Blog
Two injured in shooting at Renaissance Gateway Apartments on North Ardenwood Drive
BATON ROUGE - Two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting at a North Ardenwood Drive apartment complex Friday afternoon, officials confirmed.
The shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. around the Renaissance Gateway Apartments. Police officials confirmed the shooting is under investigation.
Video from the scene showed a crashed vehicle as well as someone being detained.
Trending News
Both victims are reportedly in stable condition. No other information was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Inmate beaten while handcuffed files suit, alleges cover-up by several DOC employees
-
Berwick Police locate vehicle connected to illegal dumping in subdivision
-
Louisiana OMV, State Police officials warn of new text message scam
-
3 alleged child predators arrested by Livingston Parish deputies
-
Two injured in shooting at Renaissance Gateway Apartments on North Ardenwood Drive