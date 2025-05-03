71°
Latest Weather Blog
Two injured after shooting outside Winbourne Avenue apartment complex
BATON ROUGE - Two people were injured in a shooting on Winbourne Avenue and Eaton Street on Friday.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said they received the call around 9:40 p.m.
According to BRPD Chief Thomas Morse Jr., a man in a car was shot multiple times and a female passenger, who had gotten out of the car following the gunfire, was later grazed by a bullet outside a nearby apartment complex on Eaton Street. Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Police said that they are still looking for a suspect and a motive.
Trending News
Mayor-President Sid Edwards was also at the scene. Morse said anyone with information regarding the shooting should contact BRPD officials.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
7 people are dead after a truck and tour van collided near...
-
State softball semi-finals rain delayed, Doyle and Parkview gets games in
-
Former Tigers Hailey Van Lith and Angel Reese return to LSU
-
Friday's Health Report: Louisiana whooping cough cases in first four months of...
-
Ministry of Life Church opens site for homeless people to shower, get...
Sports Video
-
$$$ Best Bets: The Greatest Two Minutes in Sports!
-
Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky beat Brazil in WNBA preseason game...
-
State softball semi-finals rain delayed, Doyle and Parkview gets games in
-
Former Tigers Hailey Van Lith and Angel Reese return to LSU
-
Start time for LSU baseball and Texas A&M's game one has been...