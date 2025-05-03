Two injured after double shooting at Winbourne Avenue

BATON ROUGE - Two people were injured in a shooting on Winbourne Avenue and Eaton Street, according to officials.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said they received the call around 9:40 p.m.

According to BRPD Chief Thomas Morse Jr., a male victim driving his car was shot multiple times and a female suspect was grazed at a nearby apartment complex on Eaton Street. Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Mayor-President Sid Edwards was also at the scene. Morse said anyone with information regarding the shooting should contact BRPD officials.