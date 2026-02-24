63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two indicted in CATS corruption scheme plead not guilty, reports say

1 hour 58 minutes 5 seconds ago Tuesday, February 24 2026 Feb 24, 2026 February 24, 2026 12:31 PM February 24, 2026 in News
Source: The Advocate
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Former Capital Area Transit System Chief Administrative Officer Pearlina Thomas and contractor Jay Colar pleaded not guilty in a corruption case on Tuesday, according to a report by The Advocate

Thomas, 55, and Colar, 35, were among five people indicted on multiple corruption charges stemming from an investigation by Attorney General Liz Murrill's office. 

Trending News

According to the AG's office, the two are implicated in a scheme where Thomas and Colar made fraudulent and plagiarized reports about pre-agreed-upon contracts to defraud CATS of tens of thousands of dollars. Councilman Cleve Dunn Jr. was also indicted in the scheme.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days