Two hurt in Labor Day shooting in Maringouin

Monday, September 01 2025
By: Logan Cullop

MARINGOUIN - Two people were hurt in a Labor Day shooting in Maringouin, law enforcement said. 

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office is working the shooting, which happened on 3rd Street in Maringouin shortly after 5 p.m. 

The two victims were taken to hospitals. Their condition is currently unknown. 

WBRZ is sending a crew to Maringouin to gather more information about the shooting. 

