BRPD officer placed on leave after fiery crash in unmarked police unit

ZACHARY - A Baton Rouge Police officer has been placed on administrative leave after they were involved in a fiery crash while driving an unmarked police car off duty.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit learned the wreck happened along Zachary-Slaughter Highway near Church Street on Sunday night. First responders said two vehicles hit head-on and then a fire started underneath the hood of the BRPD car and quickly spread.

Both drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The Zachary Police Department is investigating the crash.

BRPD said the officer was off duty when the crash happened and an internal investigation is ongoing. They have not disclosed any information about who was driving or why they were in a police vehicle outside of city limits.