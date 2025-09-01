Two Greenwell Springs churches vandalized with profane messages overnight

GREENWELL SPRINGS — Two local Baptist churches were vandalized with profane messages spray-painted on the buildings late Sunday night and early Monday morning.

An unidentified person spray-painted the words, "THE SON OF GOD B****," and, "Greedy Lying PEDOPHILES," on the side of Indian Mound Baptist Church around 12:45 a.m. Monday, according to a Facebook post by Pastor Dwayne Rogers. He asked for help identifying the vandal they caught on a surveillance camera.

Earlier in the night, around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, someone also spray-painted a similar message on the doors of Greenwell Springs Baptist Church, Pastor Oren Conner told WBRZ.

Both churches have since cleaned and removed the spray-painted words.

It was not yet known whether the two incidents were connected.

WBRZ has reached out to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office for more information.