Two found dead outside Amite city limits; family identifies victims as couple

AMITE— Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputies are currently investigating a double homicide reported just outside Amite City Tuesday morning.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Gerald Sticker says first responders found a man and woman dead along the 600 block of West MLK Street after receiving a 911 call about a shooting around 5:00 a.m.

The two victims were Chrissy Jenkins and Christopher Hegwood, family members say. Investigators say they were both in their late 20s and in a relationship. Hegwood had three sons, family members added.

"I don't understand why someone would do this to him and his girlfriend. They took him away from his kids, the future that they had together...everything. He's the type of person, that's just so willing, so giving, so I don't understand why somebody would do this," Hegwood's sister Chelsea said.

The Sheriff's Office says they have not identified any suspects.

Deputies said Jenkins was the one who made the call, saying she was shot. By the time law enforcement arrived, both Jenkins and Hegwood were dead.

The Amite City Police Department and Louisiana State Police are assisting deputies with the investigation.

"Our three agencies are working feverishly together to figure out who did this and why," Sheriff Sticker told WBRZ. "We will do everything in our power to determine who did this and bring them to justice."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at (985) 345-6150 or Amite Police at (985) 748-6169.