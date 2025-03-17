Latest Weather Blog
Two former LSU Tigers sign historic NFL contracts
BATON ROUGE - Two former LSU football superstars have made history with new NFL contracts. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley are now the highest-paid players in the history of their respective positions.
Chase received a four-year contract for $161 million with a $112 million guaranteed. Not only does that make him the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history, but it also makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.
Stingley signed a three-year $90 million contract that includes $89 million guaranteed. The deal surpasses the $25 million annual deal that Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn signed last week.
The 2019 LSU football team continues to deliver: pic.twitter.com/0dK4GLiNmE— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2025
Trending News
Chase and Stingley were teammates when LSU won the National Championship during the 2019 season. Since then, former Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow, wide receiver Justin Jefferson, Chase and Stingley have all inked second contracts in the NFL for a total of $666 million.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Juvenile among three dead in Mississippi after possible tornadoes
-
US launches heavy strikes in Yemen; Trump promises 'overwhelming lethal force' until...
-
Monday morning crash on Bonnet Carre causes traffic delays heading to Kenner,...
-
2une In Previews: Go Tell America with Evangelist Rick Gage
-
One killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash Sunday