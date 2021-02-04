Two FBI agents killed in Florida shootout were known for exemplary service

SUNRISE, Florida - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has revealed the identity of the man who killed two FBI Special Agents before taking his own life during a Tuesday (Feb. 2) morning shootout in Sunrise, Florida.

The FBI announced Wednesday that Special Agents Laura Schwartzenberger and Daniel Alfin were killed by a 55-year-old child pornography suspect named David Lee Huber.

According to CNN, Special Agents Alfin and Schwartzenberger both devoted their careers to investigating crimes against children.

The two were killed at an apartment complex while executing a federal search warrant. Three other agents were wounded, two of whom were transported to the hospital and have since been released.

Miami FBI Special Agent in Charge George Piro called the deadly shooting, "a very dark day for the FBI."

The agents were known for their exemplary efforts in the field, curbing child abuse with their investigatory work and educating students to the perils of sex crimes, CNN reports.

"Our chosen profession is fraught with danger. Today this grim reality has taken two of our best from our family," Piro said.

Alfin, 36, was a New York native and began his FBI career in the bureau's Albany, New York office in 2009. He was assigned to the Miami office in 2017, investigating crimes against children.

According to federal court documents, Alfin said he was "recognized as an expert in federal court in areas relating to computer forensics and the investigation of child exploitation crimes."

Alfin played a key role in an extensive investigation into what officials at that time described as a, "highly sophisticated, global enterprise dedicated to the sexual exploitation of children, organized via a members-only website that operated on the dark web."

Alfin's efforts enabled the FBI to make hundreds of child pornography arrests in a case that the Bureau described as "unprecedented in its scope and reach."

In 2018, Alfin was honored as part of the team involved in the case.

CNN notes that Alfin is survived by his wife and one child.

Schwartzenberger, a native of Colorado, joined the FBI in 2005 and was assigned to the Albuquerque, New Mexico office. She was assigned to the Miami office in 2010 where she eventually worked on cases of crimes against children for more than seven years.

Schwartzenberger also worked in the community to educate schoolchildren about protecting themselves and others online. Alberto Carvalho, the Superintendent of the Miami-Dade County Public Schools posted the following about Special Agent Schwartzenberger, on his Twitter account, "From speaking to @rmsfalcons students about cyber safety, to fighting crimes against children, @FBI Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger was deeply devoted to her work. Our hearts go out to her family, as well as that of SA Daniel Alfin."

Rockway Middle School in Miami-Dade County, where Schwartzenberger spoke to assemblies, also released a statement, mourning the loss of Schwartzenberger, stating:

"As an FBI agent, Laura taught our students each year about the dangers of social media and much more. She would always say, 'I feel that coming here and talking about the hard stuff means that I won't see you guys on my end.'

"With her presentations, students would gain an awareness of online safety, cyberbullying, and experience the evidence response process of an FBI agent.

"She would always answer all the students' questions directly with care, but with firmness, to always remind them of the real world."

She is survived by her husband and two children, the FBI said.

A GoFundMe page established in honor of Schwartzenberger has raised tens of thousands of dollars in its first 24 hours.

Huber, the man accused of killing Agents Schwartzenberger and Alfin, reportedely had surveillance cameras at his apartment when the agents arrived to execute a federal warrant at the Water Terrace Apartments.

Neighbors described Huber as “a loner” and records indicate that the 55-year-old computer consultant and father of three got divorced in 2016 after 16 years of marriage. Documents further reveal that he had traffic tickets, but no criminal record. The FBI is still investigating Tuesday's fatal shooting.