83°
Latest Weather Blog
Two elderly victims die in massive North Louisiana house fire
RICHLAND PARISH - Two elderly people were victims of a large house fire in Delhi early Wednesday morning.
The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal announced via social media that fire investigators were looking into the cause of a blaze that consumed a home on Carson Road in Delhi around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Photos from the scene showed the home and cars in front of it, all of which appeared to be mostly destroyed by the flames.
Fire marshals said the bodies of two elderly victims were found inside.
Trending News
It's unknown what caused the fire.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man accused of shooting LSU student during on-campus mugging arrested Wednesday
-
Bus driver who allegedly kidnapped student he was supposed to take to...
-
Bus driver who allegedly kidnapped student he was supposed to take to...
-
Metro-Council expected to vote on Devin's Law after 3-year-old was killed by...
-
City agrees to $4M settlement after years-long legal battle over disastrous downtown...