Two elderly victims die in massive North Louisiana house fire

3 hours 6 minutes 28 seconds ago Wednesday, September 14 2022 Sep 14, 2022 September 14, 2022 9:33 AM September 14, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

RICHLAND PARISH - Two elderly people were victims of a large house fire in Delhi early Wednesday morning. 

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal announced via social media that fire investigators were looking into the cause of a blaze that consumed a home on Carson Road in Delhi around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. 

Photos from the scene showed the home and cars in front of it, all of which appeared to be mostly destroyed by the flames. 

Fire marshals said the bodies of two elderly victims were found inside. 

It's unknown what caused the fire.

