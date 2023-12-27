49°
Two drivers die after fatal crash in Houma lead to vehicle fires, truck overturning into bayou

Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

HOUMA - Two people died after two vehicles collided on LA Hwy 182 Wednesday morning, according to state police.

Melissa Stelly, 39, and Duncan Prentice, 28, died after Stelly's Ford F-350 heading eastbound crossed the centerline and struck Prentice's Ford F-150 heading west. The F-150 traveled off the roadway and overturned after going into Bayou Black, and both vehicles caught on fire.

Both people died at the scene. The crash is still under investigation.

