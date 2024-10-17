63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Two displaced after Thursday morning house fire

Thursday, October 17 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a house fire that happened on Chippewa Street Thursday morning. 

The fire started at a home on Chippewa Street around 5:30 a.m.. When crews from the Baton Rouge Fire Department arrived, they saw flames coming from one side of the building and a power line arching on the ground in front of the house. 

The two residents of the home were already outside, and no injuries were reported. Crews were able to get the fire under control before 6 a.m.. 

The fire was contained to the area where it started, but the rest of the home received heat and smoke damage. 

There was no immediate word on what caused the fire. 

