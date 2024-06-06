Two deputies injured, one suspect dead after Robertson Avenue drug search-turned shooting

BATON ROUGE - Two deputies were injured and a suspect was killed when authorities searched a Robertson Avenue home near the intersection of Hollywood Street and North Foster Drive for drugs Thursday morning.

Officials confirmed a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office was injured during the confrontation, and they were taken to Our Lady of the Lake in serious condition. Another deputy was confirmed to be struck by gunfire, but their condition is unknown.

The suspect reportedly shot at deputies and the deputies returned fire. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, EBRSO said.

Baton Rouge Police and the DEA also responded to the scene.

The office of the mayor-president issued the following statement:

Today, we are saddened to learn that one of our sheriff’s deputies was shot while performing their duties. Our thoughts and prayers are with the deputy and their family.

We appreciate the swift response from our emergency services. This incident underscores the daily risks faced by our law enforcement officers, and we are committed to supporting them fully and ensuring their safety.

We stand together across our parish, united in support of our law enforcement officers and our commitment to a safe East Baton Rouge Parish.

Sheriff Sid Gautreaux issued the following statement:

This incident exemplifies how dangerous this job can be every day. I'm grateful our deputies are not more seriously injured. I was fortunate to spend time with our wounded deputy and his family at the hospital, and I am happy to announce that he is expected to make a full recovery. The second deputy was fortunately only shot in his bulletproof vest and was also checked out and cleared. This is exactly why we make training a priority at the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

The deputies' names will not be released due to their undercover status, the sheriff added.