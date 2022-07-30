Two deputies fired after inmate escapes jail

GREENSBURG- Two deputies employed by the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office were terminated after an inmate escaped over the weekend.

Sheriff Nat Williams told WBRZ, the inmate, 27-year old Taylor Miller, managed to escape while washing dishes in the kitchen. Investigators said Miller walked out of an unlocked door and got out of jail on the third floor where air conditioning work was taking place.

The deputies that were let go were both employed by the sheriff's office for less than a year.

"The areas that were in question have been sealed off and blockaded with razor wire to make sure no one has access to that area again," Warden Brian Muse said.

Muse said Miller was away for about ten minutes when it was discovered he was missing.

"We did a strict search of the compound to make sure he wasn't hiding or anything like that, and we proceeded to question the inmates and officers there at the time," Muse said.

Miller is well known to law enforcement. According to investigators, he has a history of burglary and drug charges. Law enforcement also said he has a history of fleeing. Earlier this year, he fled to Kansas when authorities went to arrest him on recent charges.

"I want the public to know we are doing everything possible," Muse said. "Every lead, we are following up and won't give up until we get this man back in our possession."

Multiple law enforcement agencies in the area continue their search for Miller. Investigators said they made contact with Miller's family and let them know that they could face charges if it's discovered he's receiving any assistance from them. It's unclear if Miller is even still in Louisiana.