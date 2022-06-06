91°
Two dead, one hurt in separate shootings reported near Plank Road since Sunday

2 hours 47 minutes 24 seconds ago Monday, June 06 2022 Jun 6, 2022 June 06, 2022 12:39 PM June 06, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to a deadly shooting in a neighborhood off Plank Road early Monday afternoon, just blocks from the where two separate shootings were reported a day earlier.

The latest shooting was reported around 12:30 p.m. on Oswego Street, just east of Plank Road. Sources said a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting was reported just blocks from the scene of another killing that happened Sunday afternoon. Another shooting in that same area left someone hurt Sunday afternoon as well. 

No other details on the shooting were immediately available. 

