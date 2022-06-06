91°
Latest Weather Blog
Two dead, one hurt in separate shootings reported near Plank Road since Sunday
BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to a deadly shooting in a neighborhood off Plank Road early Monday afternoon, just blocks from the where two separate shootings were reported a day earlier.
The latest shooting was reported around 12:30 p.m. on Oswego Street, just east of Plank Road. Sources said a person was pronounced dead at the scene.
The shooting was reported just blocks from the scene of another killing that happened Sunday afternoon. Another shooting in that same area left someone hurt Sunday afternoon as well.
Trending News
No other details on the shooting were immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge street racers swarmed parts of New Orleans, shut down roads...
-
LSU fans excited by upward trending baseball team
-
Rising gas prices affecting travel plans and businesses
-
Few residents turn out for panel aimed at reducing gun violence across...
-
Families search for baby formula continues