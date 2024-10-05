86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two dead, one arrested in separate Tangipahoa shootings Friday

2 hours 56 minutes ago Saturday, October 05 2024 Oct 5, 2024 October 05, 2024 9:36 AM October 05, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Lucia Restrepo Bralley

HAMMOND — The Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate two fatal shootings Friday.

Independence Police Department first received a report of an unresponsive person at a First Street apartment complex at around 9 a.m. Officers found La’Airrah Dupard, 18, dead from an apparent gunshot wound at the scene.

The bullet entered the window of Dupard’s home and it is not believed that she was the intended target. IPD requested TPSO’s assistance in the investigation which is still ongoing.

At around 9:30 p.m., TPSO received calls of a fight on Oak Hill Road in Kentwood. Deputies arrived to find Renaldo Brumfield, 38, shot multiple times. Brumfield did not survive his injuries.

TPSO arrested Gerald Harvey, 41, on charges of second-degree murder.

Trending News

Anyone with information on either shooting can contact the Criminal Investigations Office at 985-902-2008.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days