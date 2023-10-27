83°
Two children, ages 10 and 14, arrested on sex crimes, accused of abusing another child
BELLE ROSE - A 14-year-old and 10-year-old were arrested over rape accusations involving a child younger than them, according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office.
Deputies and detectives received complaints about the assaults on October 20. According to police, the 14-year-old initiated the sexual attacks against the child on multiple occasions at locations in the Belle Rose area, and encouraged the 10-year-old to participate in one of the occasions.
The 10-year-old suspect was released to a parent pending judicial proceedings, and the 14-year-old is being held in a juvenile detention facility pending court proceedings.
