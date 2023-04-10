Two championship-winning Tigers drafted into WNBA

Alexis Morris during her postgame interview at the national championship game

NEW YORK - Three members of LSU's national title-winning women's basketball team are hoping to hear their names at the WNBA Draft on Monday night.

LaDazhia Williams was picked 17 overall by the Indiana Fever during the second round. Alexis Morris also went in the second round; she was picked 22 overall to the Connecticut Sun.

Jasmine Carson was not selected during the first three rounds and will go into free agency.

Morris, one of the top prospects in the draft, was among 15 players invited to attend the draft in New York City in person. Morris averaged 16.8 points and 3.8 assists throughout March Madness and she scored over 20 points in each of the final three games of the season.