64°
Latest Weather Blog
Two championship-winning Tigers drafted into WNBA
NEW YORK - Three members of LSU's national title-winning women's basketball team are hoping to hear their names at the WNBA Draft on Monday night.
LaDazhia Williams was picked 17 overall by the Indiana Fever during the second round. Alexis Morris also went in the second round; she was picked 22 overall to the Connecticut Sun.
Jasmine Carson was not selected during the first three rounds and will go into free agency.
Trending News
Morris, one of the top prospects in the draft, was among 15 players invited to attend the draft in New York City in person. Morris averaged 16.8 points and 3.8 assists throughout March Madness and she scored over 20 points in each of the final three games of the season.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Balloon release ban to be discussed by Metro Council
-
State Highway Safety Commission says more pedestrians are being killed by drivers
-
Alexis Morris wearing late grandfather's tuxedo to WNBA draft
-
More arrests after stunt drivers took over BR this weekend; video shows...
-
An Easter dream for St. Jude - Sunday Journal
Sports Video
-
Alexis Morris wearing late grandfather's tuxedo to WNBA draft
-
LSU star Angel Reese signing autographs for fans on Saturday
-
LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson recalls his chance encounter with basketball star...
-
Coach Kim Mulkey cuts down the net after LSU's national title win
-
LSU fans go WILD after Jasmine Carson's halftime buzzer-beater in the national...