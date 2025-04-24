78°
Two Ascension Parish deputies receive life saving award for rescuing motorcyclist after crash
GONZALES - Two Ascension Parish deputies were given life saving awards for their quick actions following a fiery motorcycle crash.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Sergeant Brandon Bethany saw the crash and immediately started rendering aid and called for help. Sergeant Matt Johnson quickly arrived at the scene and the two applied three tourniquets to the person and stopped his bleeding until paramedics arrived.
The motorcyclist lost his leg, but doctors said the man could have lost his life in the crash if deputies had not been there and acted fast.
