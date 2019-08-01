Two arrested, third wanted in connection to Sherwood apartment murder

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have apprehended two suspects in connection to a murder that occurred on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard Monday morning.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Cardale Linson and 25-year-old Jamarcus Tate have been arrested in connection to the homicide at an apartment complex where 29-year-old Jonathan Besson was found shot dead Monday morning.

Detectives are also looking for a third suspect, 22-year-old Donte Tate.

The two were apprehended Monday afternoon after they were spotted on N. Foster Drive in a vehicle that was reported stolen in an armed robbery.

Detectives say Besson’s roommate gave Donte Tate and Jamarcus Tate a ride in his vehicle early Monday morning. The two eventually directed him to a location in North Baton Rouge where they met Linson. The three suspects then allegedly battered, robbed and tied up the victim.

They then allegedly forced him into the trunk of his vehicle. The victim managed to free himself and escape to a nearby business on River Road where he contacted the Baton Rouge Police Department in reference to the carjacking and robbery.

He also contacted EBRSO out of concern for his roommate’s safety after the suspects took his residential keys and apartment complex gate access key. Deputies responded to his apartment and located his roommate deceased inside. The victim was identified by the coroner's office as 29-year-old Jonathan Besson. The cause of death was a gunshot wound to Besson's chest, the coroner says.

Linson was arrested for First Degree Murder, Carjacking, Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Burglary and Armed Robbery. Jamarcus Tate was arrested for First Degree Murder, Carjacking, Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Burglary, Armed Robbery, Unauthorized Use of Access Card, Illegal Use of a Weapon, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Donte Tate remains at large.