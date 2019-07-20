Two arrested in gas station armed robbery

BATON ROUGE - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office have arrested two men accused of robbing an area gas station earlier this year.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. on April 29 at the Texaco on North Sherwood Forest Boulevard. Authorities say one suspect forced his way into the business through a window. Once inside, he opened the door for the second suspect.

As the suspects entered, the clerk fled to the office. While hiding, the clerk said he heard two gun shots.

Deputies say the armed robbers were able to steal approximately $1,000 from the register and a safe after locating a key on the counter.

At some point, the men pulled the clerk from the office and demanded he open the ATM. After informing the suspects that he didn't have access to the machine, the clerk was forced into a nearby bathroom.

Soon after, the suspects fled the gas station.

At the scene, authorities located several spent shell casings. They also discovered that the lock on the ATM had been shot seven times.

After collecting DNA evidence, authorities were able to identify the suspects as Garrick Freeman and Jemarcus Jones.

Freeman and Jones were arrested Tuesday and charged with armed robbery.