71°
Latest Weather Blog
Two arrested in Denham Springs drug bust
DENHAM SPRINGS — Two people were arrested in a drug bust Tuesday after the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division received an anonymous complaint.
Agents executed a search warrant after they received a complaint that Jametheron Tate, 39, was selling methamphetamine from a residence in Denham Springs. Paisley Fobb, 36, was also arrested due to the investigation.
Agents found around 63 grams of fentanyl powder, around 16.2 grams of methamphetamine, around 123.2 grams of marijuana, around 300 doses of Tadalafil, four guns, digital scales, packaging material and $1,480.
Tate was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on various charges.
Trending News
This investigation is ongoing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
High schoolers earn while they learn with mayor's office program pairing them...
-
St. George Fire Department says structure fire on Chalmette Avenue was intentionally...
-
BRPD arrest man in shooting at McDonald's that injured one; suspect was...
-
Trump pardons Baton Rouge rapper NBA YoungBoy
-
Four people arrested in two separate copper theft arrests in Livingston Parish
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball won't name starter ahead of NCAA Tournament opener
-
LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier graces the cover of 'EA College Football 26...
-
LSU baseball pleased with NCAA Regional draw at the Box
-
Pairings, times announced for NCAA Regional at Alex Box Stadium
-
LSU baseball set to host regional play at Alex Box Stadium