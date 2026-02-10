Two arrested for stealing $50K worth of property from businesses

BATON ROUGE - Two people were arrested in a series of business burglaries, Baton Rouge Police announced Tuesday.

BRPD said Casey Sanders, 36, and Johnathan Sanders, 24, were booked for two counts of simple burglary.

The pair allegedly stole more than $50,000 worth of property, including a large amount of copper wire, from a business on Kaufman Street and another business on Alexander Avenue.