Two arrested after Ponchatoula narcotics investigation

5 hours 51 minutes 25 seconds ago Sunday, August 18 2024 Aug 18, 2024 August 18, 2024 12:16 PM August 18, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Evie Richard

PONCHATOULA - A man and a woman were arrested in connection to a two-month-long drug investigation in Ponchatoula, according to Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office. 

Jasmane Jones, 36, and Mayha Tucker, 26, were booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on Friday. A search warrant at a home on 4th Street led to the discovery of six pounds of marijuana, ecstasy and hydrocodone as well as two handguns, $4000 in cash and several iPhones, TSPO said. Additionally, TPSO said all of the items were accessible to a 4-year-old child present in the home.

Jones and Tucker were both booked for one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Hydrocodone and Ecstasy and one count of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Subject (CDS) while in the Presence of a Minor, as well as two counts of Possession of a Firearm while Possessing a Controlled Dangerous Substance. Jones has an additional two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a convicted felon. 

