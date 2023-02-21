Two Angola prison employees arrested; officials refusing to release details about investigation

ANGOLA - Public officials are stonewalling requests for information after two state prison employees were arrested amid an investigation into misconduct on the Angola prison grounds.

The Department of Corrections confirmed the arrests but would not release further details on the alleged crimes, which reportedly happened at a residential area on the penitentiary property. The department instead directed questions about the case to the West Feliciana Sheriff's Office, which has also refused to answer questions about the case.

Multiple requests for information over the weekend were ignored. Officials at the West Feliciana jail said on Tuesday that Sheriff Brian Spillman would release more information Wednesday.

The employees arrested were identified as Kirk Templeton and Jacob Lee Irwin. Authorities would not say what charges they were facing.

Templeton was placed on administrative leave, and Irwin's employment has been "separated," according to a statement from the Department of Corrections. You can read that statement below.

"Both of these alleged crimes were investigated by the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office, who also made the arrests. As such, all booking and arrest information should come from the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office. While these alleged incidents did not occur while these individuals were on duty, they were alleged to have happened at the B Line employee residential area of Louisiana State Penitentiary. The Department of Corrections takes these allegations very seriously. As such, Kirk Templeton is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the case. Because Jacob Lee Irwin is a probationary employee, the Department of Corrections has separated his employment."