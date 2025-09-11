Two alleged fentanyl dealers arrested in Ascension Parish, charged in Assumption Parish

Photos (L to R): Jeffery Johnson Jr. and Brandon J. Payton

NAPOLEONVILLE — Deputies in Assumption Parish have arrested two alleged fentanyl dealers.

Jeffery Johnson Jr., 46, and Brandon J. Payton, 39, were both arrested and charged with distributing fentanyl after an investigation by the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators' Operation “Fresh Catch."

Both men were arrested on Tuesday in Ascension Parish before being released to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

They were both booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on distribution of fentanyl charges.