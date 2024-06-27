92°
Two alleged drug dealers arrested during traffic stop near Slidell

3 hours 34 minutes 11 seconds ago Thursday, June 27 2024 Jun 27, 2024 June 27, 2024 10:53 AM June 27, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

SLIDELL - A traffic stop led to the arrests of two alleged drug dealers Tuesday night. 

As deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office attempted to pull over a vehicle on Highway 11 on Tuesday night, they saw the driver and passenger throw something out the window, which was later determined to be an ounce of methamphetamine. 

The driver, 44-year-old Kasey Johnson, and the passenger, 43-year-old Jason Hotard, were taken into custody. Deputies found the two men to have more methamphetamine in the car as well as marijuana and almost $1,000 in cash. 

Johnson and Hotard were both out on bond from a large-scale drug investigation in 2019. 

The two were booked for a slew of drug charges. 

