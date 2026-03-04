72°
Twin brothers, with wives who share name, become first-time fathers on same day
BATON ROUGE — Twin brothers, whose wives share the same name, each had a child on the same day at the same Baton Rouge hospital.
According to Woman's Hospital, Auston and Ashton Tureaud each celebrated becoming parents with their wives, both named Courtney, on Monday.
Around 7:30 a.m., Ashton and Courtney Tureaud welcomed their baby boy. Just hours later, Auston and his wife Courtney welcomed their son around 2 p.m.
"With two newborns joining the family within hours of each other, the Tureauds are preparing for a lively year ahead filled with shared milestones, joint birthday celebrations, and lots of happiness as they tell their birth story," the hospital said.
