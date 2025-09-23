87°
Turning Point still set to visit Baton Rouge in wake of Charlie Kirk's death
BATON ROUGE - Next month, Charlie Kirk's national college tour will make a stop in Baton Rouge.
"This is the Turning Point" tour will host an event at the Raising Cane's River Center Theatre on Monday, Oct. 27. Governor Jeff Landry and conservative commentator Allie Beth Stuckey will be in attendance, along with a collection of prominent conservatives who are stepping in to serve as featured guests.
Turning Point USA, which is headed by Kirk's wife Erika, announced the slate of speakers, including Megyn Kelly, Tucker Carlson and Glenn Beck.
The tour includes a total of 11 campus dates over the next two months.
