Turf Tank takes over painting fields for BREC

BATON ROUGE - Turf Tank is a robot that can autonomously paint fields using a GPS signal. The machine helps BREC and schools around Louisiana save money, as the machine is able to do what used to take 12 hours and multiple to less than 8 hours and now only one person.

BREC uses turf tanks to paint their soccer, football, and lacrosse fields. BREC director of park operations Dr. RaHarold Lawson says the tank gives the field a great look.

"It gives you an accurate line and it goes at a slow pace so the lines are defined; the paint lasts a longer time even with the elements of rain," Lawson said.

Turf Tank's regional manager, Hunter Pratt, said the robot saves the amount of paint that is usually used as it aims for preciseness, and so the slower it goes the thicker it can paint.

"A lot of times these coaches are teachers, they're coaches, they're husbands and fathers, so if I can help these guys get there Wednesdays and Thursdays nights back and not have to allocate those sweat equity hours back so they don't have to go out there, pull the string and paint, it's just one thing they do not have to worry about. [They'll] have more time to focus on X's and O's, whoever they are playing Friday Night," Pratt said.

Pratt also told WBRZ that the machine can be set up in 5 minutes and once it starts it can free you up to do other tasks. You can visit their website for more information.