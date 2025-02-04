Tuesday's Health Report: Experts say showering everyday is important to maintaining hygiene, health

BATON ROUGE — If you are wondering whether you should shower every day, the answer in most cases is yes.



Experts say it does not matter if you shower in the morning or at night.

"The reason for that is, you know, we all come in contact with allergens – we want to rinse the allergens off. You know, if you're someone with sensitive skin or eczema-prone skin, soap only needs to be applied to like the face, the armpit, the groin area. If you're someone with normal skin, you can use soap all over, but it is recommended to shower every day just to remove those allergies from our skin,” dermatologist Shilpi Khetarpal said.

Showering daily can help prevent things like acne, dandruff and eczema flare-ups.

If you are someone who likes showering multiple times a day, use soap only one of those times to prevent drying your skin out. A non-scented soap or body wash is best since fragrance can dry and irritate your skin even more. You want to avoid overly hot water for the same reasons.

experts say the same recommendations also apply if you prefer baths.

"Those that opt to take a bath, I would avoid, you know, bubble baths and things that are very fragranced. Those foaming agents can be very irritating and drying to the skin, especially when they're sitting in it for a prolonged amount of time,” Khetarpal said.

If you do use bubbles or a bath bomb, doctors say it is a good idea to rinse off afterward since some of the ingredients in those products may irritate the skin.