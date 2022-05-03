86°
Latest Weather Blog
Tuesday's Health Report
Trending News
Watch the 2 Your Health report from Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Former deputy's attorney wants trial delayed in child sex crimes case
-
Parents arrested for murder in death of daughter who rotted away on...
-
Garbage bill adds new charge, unbeknownst to customer
-
Trial for the city of St. George begins
-
Man booked in deadly police chase has links to street-racing group that...
Sports Video
-
Catholic beats Jesuit 8-2 to win first state Lacrosse title
-
Southern's Ja'Tyre Carter first Jaguar drafted since 2004
-
Ja'Tyre Carter trying to become first Southern Jaguar drafted in NFL since...
-
Offense defeated Defense 59-31 in LSU's Spring Game
-
Jehovah-Jireh's JP Ricks signs with Tallahassee CC