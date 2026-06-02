Tuesday PM Forecast: weak front to put slight dent in humidity, daily rain coverage

While showers and thunderstorms will remain a part of the forecast over the next seven days, some days will have less activity than others. A weak front will tamp down showers and even humidity later this week.

Mid-Week Front: brief dip in humidity, daily rain coverage

Weekend T-Storms: no washouts but scattered downpours and lightning

Next Week Steam: a little drier, warmer

Tonight & Tomorrow: An outflow boundary, which is rain-cooled air from dying thunderstorms, will push through the Capital Area this evening and bring an end to most of the activity by midnight. Temperatures will stay sticky and only bottom out in the low to mid 70s. On Wednesday, a weak front will push through the region from northeast to southwest. The front will activate showers and thunderstorms with 60% coverage across the 13 Parish, 2 County Forecast area. As usual for summer thunderstorms, it will not rain all day long, with brief downpours moving along. In between any bouts of rain and the clouds, highs will top out in the upper 80s.





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Up Next: The weak front will reach the coast by early Thursday. This feature may knock the humidity down by a peg or two for about 48 hours. Additionally, the reduction in moisture may also allow for a less active look to radar during the afternoon, with most showers concentrating closer to the front and the coast. Thursday and Friday highs will reach the upper 80s with a possibility of some lows in the upper 60s on Friday morning.

This weekend, deep tropical moisture will surge back across the Gulf Coast. Once again, humidity will be close to maximized and rain coverage will become scattered during the afternoons. If you have outdoor plans, have an indoor backup ready to break from dangerous lightning. Fortunately, neither afternoon will be a total washout.

Next week, the atmosphere may warm and stabilize a bit. Daily showers and thunderstorms will be a bit fewer and farther between, and highs will get back to the upper 80s and low 90s.

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– Josh

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