Tuesday PM Forecast: temperatures, rain chances nudging higher

A warming trend is underway with highs going from the upper 70s early this week to the upper 80s early next week. Some chances for rain will be carried each day ahead, but at this time, there are no threats for washouts or major disruptions.

Temperature Trend: warmer, more humid now through the weekend

Rain: no washouts, pop-up variety showers and thunderstorms

Reminder: thunderstorms are a danger to outdoor events, even if not severe; lightning is a killer





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Tonight & Tomorrow: A weak disturbance moving across the region will maintain the possibility of spotty to isolated showers into the night. Rain will be light in nature, and so the only impact would be slick roads and occasionally needing windshield wipers. It will feel damp outside, and low temperatures will settle in the low 60s. On Wednesday, winds will shift to come from the south, drawing more moisture into the region. This increase in humidity will make the air feel a bit more muggy, with high temperatures reaching the low 80s. Mostly cloudy skies will continue with isolated showers and thunderstorms, particularly during the midday and afternoon hours.

Up Next: The thermometer will continue its upward climb to conclude the workweek. Thursday and Friday, highs will hit the mid 80s, and that trend will continue into the weekend, with thermometers potentially touching the upper 80s by Sunday and Monday.

The forecast includes 30% to 40% rain coverage across the 13 Parish, 3 County Forecast Area for much of this period. Think of it as a “hit-or-miss” scenario rather than a persistent storm system. Some of us will dodge the rain, and those who don’t will have plenty of dry time through the day. Importantly, since “thunderstorms” are a part of the forecast, that means there will be a threat for lightning as we continue through the festival and outdoor event season. If you can hear thunder, find your way to a fully enclosed permanent structure until at least 15 minutes past the last rumble. Never shelter under a tree or tall object.

A storm system expected to produce severe weather across the Midwest this weekend will move eastward toward Louisiana and Mississippi early next week. As of now, the most favorable setup and ingredients for severe weather are expected to remain north of the Capital Area and closer to I-20, but we will continue to monitor the trends.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

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– Josh

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