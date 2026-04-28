Tuesday PM Forecast: stalling cold front to bring a few inches of rain through Saturday

A cold front will bring a major weather pattern change starting on Wednesday. Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms and much cooler temperatures can be expected through the Storm Station 7-Day Forecast.

One More Hot Day: highs nearing 90°F on Wednesday

Stormy Shift: cold front sets off first of several rounds of storms, later Wednesday

Cooler Weekend Ahead: highs back to 70s, lows back to 50s by weekend

Tonight & Tomorrow: Expect a quiet, warm night with low temperatures dipping into the low 70s. Tomorrow will start off hot and bright, with high temperatures again pushing toward 90 degrees. You will want to stay hydrated, as the heat index—what the temperature actually feels like when you factor in humidity—will climb into the mid-90s. By late Wednesday afternoon and evening, however, the atmosphere will become more volatile. The Storm Station is tracking a cold front that will spark some showers and thunderstorms. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has issued a Level 1/5 “marginal risk” for severe weather, indicating spotty severe thunderstorm coverage is expected. The most likely storm threats in the few that pick up in intensity will be hail and gusty winds.

Up Next: A cold front will stall over the I-10/12 corridor Thursday and Friday and create a stark north-to-south temperature contrast with cooler temperatures in southwest Mississippi and warmer temperatures near the coast of Louisiana. The front will also cause mainly cloudy skies and occasionally showers and thunderstorms. By Friday evening, the wettest stretch of the forecast period will begin. A piece of energy in the atmosphere will interact with the stalled front to stir up a batch of widespread rain and thunderstorms. Rain could be steady or heavy at times Friday night with pockets of 1-2 inches and even a few higher amounts at point locations. By the time rain wraps up early Saturday, a Wednesday to Saturday total of 1-3 inches, plus, is expected.

After the rain stops, the cold front will dive well south of the coast and usher in a refreshing change. Saturday will be notably cooler with a high in the low 70s. Sunday will begin crisp in the low 50s, followed by a mostly sunny afternoon with a high in the mid 70s. Into early next week, the below-average temperatures and quieter conditions will continue.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

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– Josh

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