Tuesday PM Forecast: onward and upward

Climatological spring began on Tuesday. As you might expect, temperatures will continue on a warming trend for the early part of the month. However, the spring showers will be lacking.

Next 24 Hours: Skies will stay clear overnight. With light, north winds and very low dew point temperatures, lows will easily drop through the 40s with some neighborhoods north of I-10 will fall into the upper 30s. An area of high pressure will stay parked over the region on Ash Wednesday and ample sunshine will bump highs into the low 70s.

Up Next: Skies are expected to stay mostly clear through the end of the (shortened) workweek. Continued lower humidity will cause a large range from low to high temperatures. Thursday, lows will be in the low 40s followed by highs in the mid 70s. By Friday, numbers will tick up a bit more. Over the weekend, added moisture (higher dew points) will result in lows in the 50s and 60s with highs in the 80s. An isolated shower or two could develop north and west of Baton Rouge on Saturday or Sunday but the better chance for area wide showers and thunderstorms will come with a slow moving cold front on Monday and Tuesday. Any rain at this point would be considered beneficial as the local drought monitor shows the Baton Rouge area to be exceptionally dry. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: An area of surface high pressure will remain parked over the central Gulf Coast through the middle of the week. Upper level winds will be west to northwest resulting in a continued dry air mass. A channel of upper level moisture feeding out of the Pacific Ocean could occasionally result in some passing cirrus clouds. The combination of a surface high producing light, northerly winds and dry upper level winds will result in dry conditions at the surface and a large diurnal range in temperatures through Thursday. An upper level ridge over the central U.S. will push east on Thursday and Friday as the surface high pressure system moves toward the U.S. East Coast. Surface winds will shift onshore and the upper level ridge will promote sinking air. This combination will lead to warming temperatures from late week into the weekend. Friday through the weekend, high temperatures will have a chance at 80 degrees while low temperatures will move into the 50s and 60s. A week upper level disturbance will track well north of our area on Sunday and Monday. With this, the ridge may break down just enough for some instability to overcome the lack of a real trigger for a shower or thunderstorms. By Monday and Tuesday, a frontal system will get closer to the area and that would then provide the lift needed for a few showers and thunderstorms to develop.

--Josh

