Tuesday PM Forecast: mild, less humid through Friday

A few showers managed to form east of the Mississippi River on Tuesday. Moving ahead, rain is out of the forecast through the weekend.

Next 24 Hours: The coolest temperatures of the 7-Day Forecast are on tap for tonight. Beneath mostly clear skies, low temperatures will dip into the low 60s. Light northwesterly winds and partly sunny skies will result in a seasonable afternoon on Tuesday. Expect high temperatures in the low 80s.

Up Next: Through the end of the week, skies will be staying mostly clear. Drier and more comfortable conditions will prevail, perhaps allowing saturated soils to dry out a bit. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s with low temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Over the weekend, sunny afternoons will allow gradually warming high temperatures with some mid to upper 80s by Sunday. The next cold front could reach the area by Monday or Tuesday with some showers and thunderstorms. CLICK HERE for your full 7-Day Forecast.

The Tropics: A large area of disorganized cloudiness and showers continues over the southeastern Bahamas in association with a surface trough. Thanks to unfavorable upper level winds, there is only a 10 percent chance of formation before the weekend. For the latest tropical forecasts, advisories and information, visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center as we navigate all 183 Days of Hurricane Season.

The Explanation: An upper level low pressure system will gradually lift out of the Gulf Coast states over the next few days. With the local area directly beneath the southern edge of the upper level low, drier air will win out to prevent widespread precipitation through Thursday. With northerly winds behind a frontal passage, that drier air will mix through all layers of the atmosphere and result in a less humid air mass and lower low temperatures through the middle of the week as well. Many locations will reach seasonal averages in the low 60s. By Thursday, the upper level low will be replaced by an upper level ridge building in from the southwest. This feature will maintain a drier, warmer atmosphere with sinking air. The result will be a continued lack of precipitation with very few clouds and gradually warming temperatures. By the end of the weekend, lows will be in the mid to upper 60s with above average high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Another cold front will approach the area early next week, but it is still unclear if this front will make to, let alone through, the area.

--Josh

