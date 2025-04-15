65°
Tuesday is Tax Day! File before the deadline to avoid penalties
BATON ROUGE - Tuesday, April 15 is Tax Day in the United States, the last day to file federal and state taxes without an extension.
If you're up against the deadline and feeling the pressure, you can file for an extension online through any free tax service or through the IRS.
If you aren't planning to file for an extension, you have until the end of the day Tuesday.
