Tuesday AM Forecast: Temperatures will continue to climb

Temperatures are on a roller coaster ride this week.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: The last chilly morning before we see temperatures heat to near 80 degrees this week. Today will be a near repeat of yesterday. This morning there are some areas seeing patchy fog. Temperatures dipped into the upper-30s this morning but now are on the constant climb. Cloudy skies will stick around but rain is not expected. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the low-70s across the area and overnight temperatures will only cool to the upper-50s.

Up Next: Starting Wednesday, winds will shift out of the south pumping more moisture into our area. Temperatures will also be on a gradual warming trend and will be in the upper-70s by the afternoon and there is even a chance for some people to see the low-80s. Warm temperatures and added moisture will fuel some isolated showers ahead of the main line we are tracking into Thursday. Thursday will not be a total washout, but there will be some showers along a cold front that will move through the Capital Area early. We are expecting less than an inch of rain, but depending on where showers set up localized areas could pick up more. This system will be quick moving and showers will be cleared before your afternoon commute. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.