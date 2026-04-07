Tuesday AM Forecast: Temperatures & humidity slowly uptick as the week progresses

After a cool start to the week, temperatures and humidity will slowly rise. We return to the 80s Thursday, with a touch of mugginess in the air.

Today & Tonight: You'll definitely want to grab a jacket as you head out the door this Tuesday morning, though you can probably leave it in the car by the afternoon. We are looking at highs topping out in the upper 70s, filtered through a layer of high-level clouds that will give the sunshine a bit of a hazy look. A light breeze out of the east-northeast will stay with us through the day, keeping things feeling crisp and comfortable. Overnight, lows will tick up a bit, into the mid-50s. A light jacket is still a good idea.

Up Next: An upper-level disturbance swinging through on Wednesday will bring some more lift, but dry air will keep rain coverage limited. While we originally expected a bump in afternoon storms, the latest data suggests that stubborn dry air might keep things pretty quiet or limited to just a few spotty showers. We’ll see a bit more moisture return on Thursday, though most of that activity looks to stay pinned along the coast and over the Atchafalaya Basin.

In the meantime, our warming trend kicks into gear as highs climb back toward 80° and overnight lows settle near 60°. That climb continues through the weekend, and you’ll definitely notice the air feeling a bit stickier by Saturday. Normally, that extra humidity would be a recipe for storms, but a building ridge of high pressure—which essentially acts as a "lid" on the atmosphere—will actually work to suppress them. Ironically, that extra heat and humidity might actually end up saving your outdoor plans by keeping any stray storms few and far between.

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– Balin

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